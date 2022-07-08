Police investigating alleged sexual assault in Derry estate

The PSNI have issued a special appeal in relation to a car seen in the city centre hours before the alleged assault.

The alleged sexual assault was reported to police shortly after 3.30am on Wednesday morning and is said to have involved a man in his early 20s.

The man was reported to have been driving a dark blue / navy Volkswagen Golf at the time.

PSNI.

He is described as being a white male of slim build, brown eyes and had short facial hair.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The car is reported to have been seen on Foyle Street, in the city centre between 11pm-11.30pm on Tuesday July 5 and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen a car or man matching this description to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 536 of 06/07/22.