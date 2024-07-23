Police investigating car thefts and attempted burglaries in Derry’s Foyle Springs area

PSNI tape.

Police in Derry are investigating a number of recent car thefts and attempted burglaries in the Foyle Springs area of the city.

On July 12, at around midnight, keys were reported to have been taken from a house in Lowry's Lane and a black Audi was reported stolen.

On the night of July 14, keys were taken from a house in Glenvale Park and a black Jaguar was reported stolen. On July 21 around 5.30am, a male was disturbed while trying door handles in Turasmore Park.

Police later received another report of a nearby house door being tried by a male around the same time. Between July 21-22 , a vehicle in Foyle Springs was broken into and keys to another vehicle - a Silver Kia - were taken, and the Kia subsequently reported stolen.

Two of the three cars - the Audi and the Jaguar - have since been recovered nearby in Sheriffs Glen and Marianus Park. The Kia has not been located as of July 23.

Police also urge everyone to secure their properties, and cars, and keep keys and valuables secure and out of sight. If you see anything suspicious please report it to police at the time or as soon as possible.

Police appeal to anyone with information about any of these reports which, at this time, police believe may be linked, or recalls seeing anyone acting suspiciously during these times, or may have CCTV footage which could assist their investigation, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number RM24045378.