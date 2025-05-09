Police investigating copper wire theft on Berryhill Road in Donemana

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th May 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 16:32 BST
Police are investigating the theft of copper wiring from a site on Berryhill Road in Donemana.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 7, and 7.15am on Thursday, May 8.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, or may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between these times. They're also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered copper wiring for sale in suspicious circumstances.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference 292 of 08/05/25 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.
Police are also urging contractors and builders to take steps to secure premises and sites as fully as possible.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Construction companies should take the proper precautions and have sites well monitored. Police also urge members of the public who notice anything untoward, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately on 999. Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime.”

For crime prevention advice the police said to call 101 to speak with the local crime prevention officer.

