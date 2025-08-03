Police investigating 'hit and run' at Derry supermarket car park

By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 11:51 BST
Police are investigating the report of a hit and run road traffic collision, which occurred last month in the car park of Supervalu on Main Street, Eglinton.

Police have said they are seeking the driver of a grey Mercedes “which struck a stationary vehicle” on July 8 at approximately 2:45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you can assist with enquires, or have relevant footage of the vehicle involved call 101 quoting reference number 898 08/07/25

"Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111”

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice