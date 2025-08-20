Police investigating report of sexual assault of woman in Derry
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a woman in Derry at the weekend.
One man was arrested by police investigating the reported incident.
The police arrested the man following the report of a serious sexual assault on a woman on Sunday, August 17 in Derry.
The man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.
There are no further details at this time, the PSNI said.