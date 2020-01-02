Police investigating robbery of Creggan bookmakers

A female member of staff has been left badly shaken after the robbery of a Creggan bookmakers.

The woman was grabbed by the wrist, pushed to the ground and restrained but was physically uninjured.

Police have appealed for information about the incident, which occurred at a bookmakers in the Central Drive area of Creggan yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 1).

Detective Sergeant Marshall said: “It was reported that two men entered a bookmakers in the area just before 5.45pm.

“One of the men grabbed the female member of staff by the wrist and pushed her to the ground, where she was restrained, while the second man searched the premises.

“The two made off some minutes later with a sum of money.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim who, while physically uninjured, has understandably been left badly shaken.”

Det. Sergeant Marshall said one of the suspects is described as being approximately 5’ 11” in height, wearing a balaclava, black clothing and gloves. The second is also described as wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or who may have noticed two men acting suspiciously to contact 101 quoting reference number 1855 of 01/01/20.