Police investigating Shantallow shop robbery

Police in Derry are investigating reports of a robbery after two masked men, one of them armed with a knife, made off with a sum of money and cigarettes from a shop in the Drumleck Gardens area last night.

It was reported that a female staff member was threatened during the alleged incident on Wednesday, July 10.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “We received a report at around 10:30pm that two masked males, one of whom was armed with a knife, entered the shop approximately 10 minutes earlier and threatened a staff member before making off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes.

“Thankfully the member of staff wasn’t injured, however, this must have been a terrifying ordeal for the staff member who was simply doing her job at her place of work.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to assist with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw two males acting suspiciously, or who has information which could assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2108 of 10/07/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.