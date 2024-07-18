Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 80s, in Derry.

The man’s body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, in a house in the Culmore Road area of the city.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Friday July 19 to determine the cause of death.