Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:24 BST
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 80s, in Derry.

The man’s body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, July 17, in a house in the Culmore Road area of the city.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Friday July 19 to determine the cause of death.

