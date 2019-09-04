Police issue alert over debit card scam

Police in Derry have urged local people to be on the alert following reorts of a scam involving pre-paid debit cards operating locally.

Police said the scam involves a person claiming to be from Customer Services for a debit company. In one reported instance this person phoned the victim to say suspicious activity has taken place on their account.

Scam alert

“As a result the card company has sent out a code which the victim has subsequently given to the person alleging to be from customer services. It has transpired hours later that a substantial amount of money has been withdrawn from the account,” police warned, adding:

“Please remember there are reputable banks/companies - however remember they will never request personal information from you such as passcodes etc.

“If you require any further advice in relation to this, please do not hesitate to contact you local Neighbourhood Policing Team or you can visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwise or the scamwise NI Facebook Page At ScamwiseNI