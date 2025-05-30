Police issue appeal after poppy wreath stolen from war memorial in Strabane District
Sperrin Neighbourhood Police are investigating the theft of a poppy wreath from the War Memorial located on the junction of Leckpatrick Road and Berryhill Road in Artigarvan.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is reported to have occurred within the last number of days.
“Police are requesting if you have any information in relation to this to contact police quoting reference 986 from May 29, 2025.
"Police can be contacted in non emergency situations by dialling 101 or online via https://orlo.uk/ow8ol
"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers” on 08000 555111.