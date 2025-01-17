Police issue counterfeit money warning after Derry shop declines dodgy £20

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 16:38 BST
A shop in Derry city centre declined a counterfeit £20 note on Thursday prompting the PSNI to issue a call for vigilance.

"We had a report yesterday afternoon [January 16, that] a man attempted to use a counterfeit £20 note at a business on Strand Road in the city.

“Following checks by staff, it was declined. We're making enquiries into this and, in the meantime, wanted to make you aware of this and urge you to be vigilant.

"If you're handling money, there are a number of things to look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

A shop in Derry city centre declined a counterfeit £20 note on Thursday prompting the PSNI to issue a call for vigilance.

“Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check,” the PSNI said.

