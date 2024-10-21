Police officers injured after car rammed by suspected drink-driver who fled from Derry to Donegal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shortly after midnight, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver in a silver-coloured Mercedes on Shipquay Street, the PSNI confirmed.
Officers responded, and located a vehicle matching the description of this vehicle being driven on Strand Road. Officers signalled for the driver to stop, using their blue lights and siren, but it failed to do so, driving on at speed.
A police pursuit followed with officers deploying a stinger device close to Pennyburn Roundabout, however, the vehicle continued on at speed, onto Buncrana Road towards Skeoge.
The suspect vehicle subsequently rammed into the rear nearside door of the police vehicle causing damage and continued at speed towards the Donegal border. The vehicle was located a short time later by colleagues in An Garda Síochána, abandoned.
Inspector Mailey said: "Two police officers injured as a result of this incident were able to continue on duty and finish their shift. Our officers were working hard to keep their local community safe when this reckless act occurred, and they were injured. That is completely unacceptable.
“The police vehicle will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. If you have information which can help our enquiries please report it."
As enquiries continue to locate the driver, police urged people to call 101, quoting reference 6 of 21/10/24.
A report can also be made via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org