Police planned appropriately but did not have time to prevent firing of shots at INLA commemoration

The Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A Police Ombudsman investigation has found police planned appropriately for an INLA commemoration in Derry but by the time it became apparent firearms were likely to be used it was too late to intervene.

Online footage showed two masked men firing shots during INLA hunger striker Michael Devine 40th anniversary commemoration on August 20, 2021.

There was ‘significant criticism’ of the policing operation. Unionist politicians queried why police had failed to intervene.

The Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, subsequently commenced an investigation to consider the appropriateness of the PSNI’s planning and response to the incident.

The Office’s Chief Executive, Hugh Hume, said it was clear police had used all information available to them while planning for the event.

“Unfortunately, that information was somewhat limited, and it was unclear exactly what would happen, what format it would take, and whether firearms would feature,” he said.

“By the time it became apparent that firearms were likely to be used, police did not have enough time to task appropriately trained officers to intervene.

“Nevertheless, it is clear that police had begun considering a range of different options weeks in advance, and policing plans were reviewed and updated as additional information was received.”

Once shots had been fired, the police commander at the scene determined any attempt to send additional officers into an area where a commemoration was taking place and where possible gunshots had been fired was likely to put officers at risk and create a threat to the lives of members of the public.

Instead, he ordered additional steps to assist in gathering evidence. A search of the scene was later carried out, but no bullet casings were recovered.

Although the Police Ombudsman’s investigation found no evidence of police misconduct, it did result in a number of policy recommendations.

These included that the PSNI should develop specific guidance to assist officers in planning for and responding to such events. The PSNI responded that although it did not have specific guidance it did have policies aligned to the Authorised Policing Practice (APP).

It also stated measures were in place to ensure learning, good practice and feedback was shared among officers.

Mr. Hume stated: “Whilst the value of the national APP is accepted the Ombudsman believes there should be clear local strategic objectives and guidance for such events, to assist police commanders in their response to both pre-planned and spontaneous incidents.”

The PSNI also responded to a recommendation that minutes should be produced of all operational planning meeting for such events, stating that although minutes had not been produced for one such meeting, it was police to do so.

A third recommendation relating to media training for officers conducting interviews was accepted by the PSNI.

Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “The PSNI acknowledges the findings of the Police Ombudsman and has accepted its recommendations.

“It’s worth highlighting that operations of this type are amongst the most complex and dynamic we have to contend with. They often place our commanders in circumstances where they have to make significant decisions on the safety of the public and our officers with much less information than they would like.

“The Ombudsman’s recommendations are useful organisational learning points which we have already incorporated into the planning and operational response to such events helping us prevent any recurrence.”