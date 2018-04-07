Police probe Derry arson attack

Police are appealing for information following an early-morning arson attack.

The blaze at the property in the Fern Park area was reported to the emergency services at around 2am this morning (Saturday, April 7).

Police and NIFRS personnel attended the scene and discovered a wheelie bin on fire at the rear of the property.

A police spokesperson said the blaze caused significant damage to the back door.

It is understood a male occupant was not injured during the incident.

Police are treating the incident as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting incident reference number 144 07/04/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.