Police probe report woman suffered serious injury in Derry group assault

The Cunningham Building

Police are investigating a report a woman suffered a serious injury after being assaulted by a group in Ebrington in Derry.

The assault is reported to have occurred in the vicinity of the Cunningham building at the Limavady Road entrance to Ebrington Square.

It was reported that on Saturday, August 24 a female was assaulted by a number of persons at approximately 10pm.

This female received a serious injury as a result, police said.

Call 101, quoting 1518 24/08/24, report online https://orlo.uk/2TAN0, or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.