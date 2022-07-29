Police remain at scene of reported stabbing in Derry

Detectives from Strand Road in Derry have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in the city in the early hours of today, Friday, July 29.

Police are currently conducting enquiries in the area and have issued an appeal for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report just before 5.30am that a man at a flat in the area had sustained a number of lacerations and puncture wounds to his body.

Police at Crawford Square this morning, where enquiries are being conducted after a man was found with lacerations and puncture wounds.

“Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the victim, who is aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he remains this morning.

“A 31-year-old man is in police custody this morning after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: “Our officers remain in the Crawford Square area this morning where they are continuing with enquiries.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.30am, and who has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch with our detectives.”