Police renew appeal for information on shots fired at Derry bonfire

The incident is reported to have occurred in the area of Meenan Square on 15th August, at around 11.20pm.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “We know there was a significant number of people in the area at the time.

“As our enquiries are ongoing, I want to appeal to anyone with mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, dash-cam footage, photos of the incident or anyone with information, to get in touch with us.”

The bonfire in Meenan’s Square on Monday night attracted a large attendance.DER2233GS – 031

