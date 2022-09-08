News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police renew appeal for information on shots fired at Derry bonfire

Detectives investigating a report that shots were fired during a bonfire in the Bogside in Derry last month have renewed their appeal for information.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:25 am

The incident is reported to have occurred in the area of Meenan Square on 15th August, at around 11.20pm.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “We know there was a significant number of people in the area at the time.

“As our enquiries are ongoing, I want to appeal to anyone with mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, dash-cam footage, photos of the incident or anyone with information, to get in touch with us.”

The bonfire in Meenan’s Square on Monday night attracted a large attendance.DER2233GS – 031

Most Popular

The number to call with information is call 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/