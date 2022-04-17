Police renew Lyra McKee murder information appeal

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “As we approach the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on 18 April 2019, our thoughts very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues. Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her mother, who sadly passed away after Lyra’s murder.

“To date, as part of our ongoing investigation, we have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences.

“The investigation into Lyra’s murder remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their response and support throughout our investigation. I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists.”

Lyra McKee