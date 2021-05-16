Police say teens were hurt in ‘vicious’ attack by gang of youths including some with ‘Derry accents’

Press Eye - Stock Photos - Covid19 - 13th May 2020 Photograph by Declan Roughan Portrush - East Strand

Police in Coleraine said the “unprovoked” attack took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday on East Strand beach.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said the four boys were approached by a group of between 30 and 50 other young people who “suggested they fight” but when the four boys refused and turned away they were set upon by members of the larger group.

“This was an unprovoked and vicious attack on four young people – and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with police,” Mr McCafferty said.

“One sustained a cut above his eye, another fell to the ground and was beaten around the head with what we believe was possibly a hammer or other metal object.

“The third was then pushed into the sea and an attempt made to hold his head under the water.

“Another of the friends was hit by a bottle on the shoulder.

“We believe the incident took place about halfway along East Strand beach.

“The perpetrators were said to be wearing dark tracksuits and they spoke with Belfast, Ballymena and Derry accents.”