Police seek witnesses after report of woman being knocked unconscious

Police in Strabane are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the assault outside a licenced premises on the Castlefin Road in the early hours of Monday, December 27.

Constable Dougherty said: “At approximately 1.15am the victim reported standing outside a licensed premises waiting for a lift home with friends.

“A group of males, aged approximately 18 to 21-years-old, gathered close to them and approached them and an interaction ensued."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault is reported to have occurred in the early hours of Monday.

"Two males that were in the group stood to the victim’s right and it was at this stage that she was aware that she had been struck by someone in close proximity to her.

"The victim was knocked unconscious for an unknown period of time and suffered a minor abrasion above her right eyebrow and a bruise to her right hand."

Police say a valuable phone the victim had with her is now missing.

“An iPhone 11 Pro Max, midnight green in colour, belonging to the victim cannot be accounted for.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed the assault take place or may have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 506 27/12/21.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/