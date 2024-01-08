Police seize three bikes in Galliagh area of Derry after reports of anti-social behaviour
One parent and three youths were reported for motoring offences while a young child was also seen driving a bike with offences detected.
Posting on Facebook on Sunday, Police said: “Ballyarnett NPT responded to recent Community Concerns that their green areas are being turned into race tracks, their homes sprayed with muck from scramblers, and their quality of life destroyed by the constant noise.
“Today, with the help from colleagues from Tactical Support Group and Waterside NPT a group of four illegal bikes were identified rallying around Galliagh.
“A spontaneous police operation was put into place and three of the four bikes have been seized. On top of this a fourth unrelated bike driven by a young child was also located with offences detected. Three youths and a parent have been reported for a variety of motoring offences.
“We understand the popularity of motorsports in the area and we do not take pleasure in prosecuting youths. However, these areas are used by dog walkers, parents pushing prams, pedestrians, children cycling and children playing sports. So we will continue to enforce the law.
“Police equipment and tactics have improved and therefore we are confident that we will be able to continue to make a difference to this problem in the area. Don't let your child be the next one we are bringing home or worse again injured as a result of riding these bikes illegally.”