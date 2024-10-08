Police treating attack on premises in The Diamond in Derry as a hate crime

By Laura Glenn
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage caused to premises in The Diamond area of Derry on Friday evening, October 4.

Sergeant Ross said: “Shortly before 6pm, officers received a report that a fire extinguisher and paint bombs had been thrown at the premises, resulting in significant damage being caused to the building.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, which at this time, we are treating as a hate crime.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1338 of 04/10/24.”

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice