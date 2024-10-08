Police treating attack on premises in The Diamond in Derry as a hate crime
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage caused to premises in The Diamond area of Derry on Friday evening, October 4.
Sergeant Ross said: “Shortly before 6pm, officers received a report that a fire extinguisher and paint bombs had been thrown at the premises, resulting in significant damage being caused to the building.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident, which at this time, we are treating as a hate crime.