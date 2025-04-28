Police treating series of linked incidents in Derry as sectarian hate crimes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are treating a series of linked incidents in Derry at the weekend as sectarian hate crimes.

Officers are investigating a number of incidents including damage to a bus, an assault on youths, criminal damage and disorder.

On Saturday, April 26 at around 6.30pm, it was reported three male youths were in the Nelson Drive area when they were chased by a number of other youths.

It was reported at least 10 people were involved and some were reported to have shouted sectarian comments.

One of the police vehicles damaged last night that was carrying two Police Dogs - pictured is PD Kodi

The three males being chased sought refuge in the back garden of a property in Caw Close. It's reported their attackers jumped over a wall and used garden furniture to launch an assault.

The three victims managed to get away, police said.

Following this incident police responded to a report of an arranged fight in the Waterside on Sunday.

A large number of individuals, mostly youths - some of whom were masked - were observed arriving into the Irish Street area and from around 5pm, bricks, bottles and fireworks were thrown by and at youths, and at police.

A bus and one vehicle were damaged with bricks while transiting through the area. Two police vehicles were damaged. The bus had windows broken, leaving passengers and the driver badly shaken. One passenger, a teenage boy, was covered in glass.

Police also received a report on Sunday evening, at around 8.40pm, of criminal damage caused to a mural in The Fountain Estate which had paint bombs thrown at it.

Later in the evening, at around 10.50pm a police vehicle which was carrying two police dogs was damaged by youths in the Irish Street area who threw objects at it.

The vehicle sustained damage to the nearside rear passenger door. The police dogs were not injured. In relation to this, police subsequently arrested two males on suspicion of criminal damage. One of the males was also arrested for assault on police.

They both remained in custody on Monday morning.

Another vehicle belonging to a member of the public was reported to have been damaged while travelling through The Fountain Estate area at 11.35pm. It was close to midnight when calm returned to the area.

Enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing. Specifically, the assault, the attack on the bus and the criminal damage caused to the mural are each being treated as sectarian hate crimes.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “At this stage, as enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing, we are continuing to work with relevant partners and stakeholders, focusing our patrols where they are needed and taking positive action where we can.

"We encourage the community to continue to report crimes or incidents that impact on their quality of life on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

"Anyone who engages in anti-social behaviour needs to consider the consequences of their actions and of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects.”

Police appeal to anyone with information to get in touch on 101, quoting reference 989 27/04/25.

A report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/