Police woman suffers swelling to her face after being assaulted in Derry city centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th May 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 17th May 2025, 14:02 BST
A police woman suffered swelling to her face after being assaulted in Derry city centre on Friday.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested.

Chief Inspector Cherith Craig said: “Officers were attending an incident in the Sackville Street area on Friday evening, during which two men were arrested on suspicion of assault.

“During this arrest, a female officer was pulled into the side of the vehicle by one of the detained men, hitting her face off the door. This caused a painful swelling of her eye.

PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI

“The man was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police and remains in custody at this time.

“This is simply not acceptable. Officers join the police service to keep people safe - they do not deserve to be assaulted simply for doing their job.

"These incidents highlight the grim reality of the shameful behaviour which we run the risk of being confronted with every time we attend a call.”

