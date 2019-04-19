Policing chair, Mary Hamilton, condemns murder of young journalist Lyra McKee

The Chair and Vice-Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton and Mr. Patsy McGonagle, have condemned last night’s murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the Creggan area of the city.

Speaking following the incident, Alderman Hamilton and Mr McGonagle stated: "The murder of a young journalist in the city must be condemned by all of us.

The rioting and firing of shots in a residential area of Creggan has no place in our city and should not be tolerated. It is clear that whoever is responsible for this had absolutely no concern for people living in the area.

"Our thoughts are with Lyra’s family and friends at this very tragic time. We would urge anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”