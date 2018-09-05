Policing Review: How to have your say on the future of policing in your area

A step-by-step guide to help you shape the future of policing in your area.

Step One:

The consultation process will run until November 9.

Log on to the PSNI's public consultation webpage by clicking here.

Step Two:

Scroll down until you see the following link and click - https://psni.prioritysimulator.com/demographics.

Step Three:

Confirm which council area you are from.

Step Four:

Confirm your age.

Step Five:

Confirm your sex.

Step Six:

Confirm your postcode.

Step Seven:

Complete the following three questions; Have you used the PSNI?; What aspects of Policing in your local area are important to you?; How do you think the PSNI could improve policing in your area?

You can also attend a public consultation meeting in your local area. Policing and Community Safety Partnerships will lead public consultation meetings at various locations throughout Northern Ireland.

Information gathered during the public consultation will be analysed by an independent company and the resulting report will be used to shape and inform local policing in the future.

The consultation will run from 30th August 2018 to 9th November 2018.