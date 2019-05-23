Polling station bomb alert 'an elaborate hoax'

A second bomb alert on consecutive elections in Galliagh on Thursday evening has been declared an 'elaborate hoax' by police.

The alert at Moss Park sparked by the discovery of a suspicious device in the area of the St. Paul's polling station just before 7 p.m. ended around 11 p.m.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of this policing operation.



"The blame for the inconvenience, however, lies squarely with those individuals who left this close to a local school, which was being used as a polling station this evening. Those responsible have absolutely nothing to offer local people or society in general.



“I would like to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1639 of 23/05/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”