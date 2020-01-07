Posting of checkpoint locations on social media ‘protecting the criminals’

The posting of checkpoint and speed van locations on social media has been described as ‘damaging’ by Donegal Gardai, who have urged the public to stop doing so.

On a post on the Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page, it was stated the checkpojtd were ‘set up for good reason’ and the identification of their location could help criminals.

“Unfortunately It has become common for some people to post the location of Garda Checkpoints and speed van locations online. This is a very damaging thing to do. These checkpoints are set up for good reason. By posting the location of them online you may get great credit online from your friends but you might also just help that person who has broken into an elderly person’s home escape down a backroad undetected. You may alert that person who has no insurance to the fact that they too would be better to take an alternative route. The speeder, the person who has had a few drinks too many or driving under the influence of drugs, they will all have you to thank for the fact that they have slipped through the net.”

The Gardai said those posting the locations of checkpoints and speed vans are ‘preventing us from doing our job properly.”

“You are protecting the criminals and protecting those who have little or no respect for the rules of the road. You are preventing us from trying to save lives and protect property. We ask that people do not post our checkpoint or speed-van locations online. Law abiding motorists do not need to avoid checkpoints or avoid speed vans and they are generally glad to have a visible Garda presence on the roads.”