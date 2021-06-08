Potential firearm damage to wall and door of flat in Derry - PSNI appeal
Detectives in Strand Road in Derry are investigating damage to an address in the city which may have been caused by a firearm.
Appealing for witnesses, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 5pm yesterday evening (Monday 7 June) that damage was caused to a door and a wall of a flat on Northland Road, potentially by a firearm. No injuries were reported.
“Officers attended the scene to conduct enquiries.”
Detective Constable Fiona Fitzpatrick said: “We believe this damage occurred sometime between 1:30am and 2:10am yesterday morning.
“We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times, and who heard or saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with our detectives at Strand Road. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1723 of 07/06/21.”
A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/