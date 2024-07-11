Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry Magistrate's Court has been told that a file on two local men charged with firearm offences had been received by the Public Prosecution Service.

Patrick James Collett (56) of Rossnagalliagh and Martin Burke (59) of Lone Moor Gardens, both in Derry, are charged with possessing 'a Romanian AKM fully automatic assault rifle', a magazine and seven rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on May 21.

The two men were also further charged with possessing the same items in suspicious circumstances on the same date.

At the court hearing on Thursday, a solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service told the court that a full file had been received as of the previous day, Wednesday, July 10, and was currently awaiting allocation.

She asked for a four week adjournment to allow that to take place.

The case was adjourned until August 8.