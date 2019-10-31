Pregnant American Pocket Bulldog called Violet stolen from N.I. home - dog requires Caesarean section as owner puts up £1,000 reward

A distraught Northern Ireland dog owner is offering a reward of £1,000 if his pet American Pocket Bulldog Violet is returned to him unharmed

It is believed heavily pregnant Violet was stolen in the Millvale area of Bessbrook between 8.15pm and 8.45pm on Tuesday.

American Pocket Bulldog, Violet.

"She is heavily pregnant and is going to require a cesarean section , and is due to pup in the coming weeks," saidm Co. Down man Paul Ryan.

"Can we please share this post to take her home to her family to help her pup at her own home.

"A reward will be waiting if anyone can help take her home," added Paul.

Mr. Ryan went public with his appeal on social media on Wednesday evening and so far it has been shared by all over Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.