Preliminary enquiry fixed for Meenan murder accused

Three men charged with the murder of Edward Meenan have been told they will face a preliminary enquiry on October 10.

The trio - Sean Rodgers (32) of Little Diamond, Derek Creswell (26) of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters (20) of Crawford Square in Derry - are all charged with murdering Edward Meenan on November 25, last year.

A solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service told Derry Magistrate’s Court that a date had been fixed for the P.E. on October 10.

He asked for a review of the case to be held on September 26.

Defence representatives said that date was acceptable and the three men were remanded in custody until next month.

Mr Meenan was found dead in an alleyway off the Creggan Road area in the early hours of November 25, 2018.

A previous bail application by one of the accused heard allegations the deceased was stabbed up to 40 times.