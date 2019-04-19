President Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pay tribute to Lyra McKee

The President Michael D. Higgins and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have both paid tribute to the late Lyra McKee who was shot dead during rioting in Creggan last night.

President Higgins said: "The people of Ireland will have heard with both shock, outrage and great sadness of the killing of the young journalist Lyra McKee in Derry last evening - a woman of talent and commitment, who was shot exercising her profession.

"Sabina and I send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends and to all those who knew her and worked with her."

The Taoiseach said: “The Government condemns in the strongest possible terms the fatal shooting of journalist and writer Lyra McKee in Derry.

“We are all full of sadness after last night’s events.

“We cannot allow those who want to propagate violence, fear and hate to drag us back to the past.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to Lyra’s family, her partner Sara and her friends. Our solidarity also goes out to the people of Derry and to the entire journalism community.”