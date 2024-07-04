Pringle: Misogyny must be tackled with Donegal Domestic Violence Services supporting 100 families per month
"Women in every corner of this country have experienced gender-based violence,” the Independent TD told the Dáil this week. “In my constituency, the Donegal Domestic Violence Services organisation gets five to six new calls every week from people seeking access to its services.
"The organisation says it works with ‘an average of 100 families each month to offer support with court, child access, accessing homeless supports and providing emotional one to one support for victims of domestic abuse’.”
The Killybegs-based TD spoke of the unchecked circulation of misogynistic content on various communication networks.
"Each day we fail to address the rise in gender-based violence, misogynistic views and male-supremacy content online, we fail women all over again.
"Reports of gender-based violence seem to be daily occurrences here. News outlets rarely go a week without reporting multiple stories of gender-based violence, stories so horrifying that it is sickening to know these reflect only a small percentage of this epidemic,” he said.
Deputy Pringle said everyone has role to play in addressing gender-based violence and argued that education is pivotal.
"We should be asking how this curriculum is being used and taught. Can one class taken once a week counter the hours of misogynistic content young boys are seeing on social media every day? Can anything?
"Why does the Government refuse to demand transparency from social media companies about their algorithms, which we know are contributing to this rise in misogyny?
“We all need to hold ourselves accountable here and look much deeper if we are serious about tackling gender-based violence. We must do more than talk and make the right noises here in the House.
"We must actually ensure that actions are put in place to make the tackling of gender-based violence does happen. We must move beyond dealing with these issues in the classroom. They must be dealt with everywhere, including in the workplace, in the social environment and right across the board.”