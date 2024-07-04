Pringle: Misogyny must be tackled with Donegal Domestic Violence Services supporting 100 families per month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Pringle says more needs to be done to tackle gender-based violence, misogynistic views and male-supremacy online with domestic violence services in Donegal now receiving five or six new calls a week and supporting 100 families a month.

"Women in every corner of this country have experienced gender-based violence,” the Independent TD told the Dáil this week. “In my constituency, the Donegal Domestic Violence Services organisation gets five to six new calls every week from people seeking access to its services.

"The organisation says it works with ‘an average of 100 families each month to offer support with court, child access, accessing homeless supports and providing emotional one to one support for victims of domestic abuse’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Killybegs-based TD spoke of the unchecked circulation of misogynistic content on various communication networks.

Thomas Pringle says more needs to be done to tackle gender-based violence, misogynistic views and male-supremacy online with domestic violence services in Donegal now receiving five or six new calls a week and supporting 100 families a month.

"Each day we fail to address the rise in gender-based violence, misogynistic views and male-supremacy content online, we fail women all over again.

"Reports of gender-based violence seem to be daily occurrences here. News outlets rarely go a week without reporting multiple stories of gender-based violence, stories so horrifying that it is sickening to know these reflect only a small percentage of this epidemic,” he said.

Deputy Pringle said everyone has role to play in addressing gender-based violence and argued that education is pivotal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should be asking how this curriculum is being used and taught. Can one class taken once a week counter the hours of misogynistic content young boys are seeing on social media every day? Can anything?

"Why does the Government refuse to demand transparency from social media companies about their algorithms, which we know are contributing to this rise in misogyny?

“We all need to hold ourselves accountable here and look much deeper if we are serious about tackling gender-based violence. We must do more than talk and make the right noises here in the House.