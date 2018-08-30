Prisoner dies in Maghaberry

A prisoner has died in Maghaberry Prison, confirmed the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

The 22 year-old man died on Thursday morning, August 30. His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: "On behalf of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time."