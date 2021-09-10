£1k worth of suspected cocaine seized by police in Derry

Police seized the suspected Class A drugs and arrested a man following the search of a vehicle on Thursday.

Officers on patrol in the in Winchester Park area at around 3pm stopped a vehicle and arrested a 21 year old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Later that evening, officers conducted a follow up search of a property in the Foyle Road area, during which they located a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1000.

Suspected cocaine seized.

The man arrested has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson said: “With the continued help and support of the public, we are committed to removing drugs from our streets and putting those responsible before the courts. I would appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact us on 101.”