£1k worth of suspected cocaine seized by police in Derry
Approximately £1,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by the PSNI in Derry.
Police seized the suspected Class A drugs and arrested a man following the search of a vehicle on Thursday.
Officers on patrol in the in Winchester Park area at around 3pm stopped a vehicle and arrested a 21 year old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
Later that evening, officers conducted a follow up search of a property in the Foyle Road area, during which they located a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1000.
The man arrested has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A spokesperson said: “With the continued help and support of the public, we are committed to removing drugs from our streets and putting those responsible before the courts. I would appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact us on 101.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.