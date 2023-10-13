£750 compensation order for man who wanted to ‘scare’ ex-partner by posting about her on Facebook

The court heard that the injured party contacted police to say Semple was putting posts about her on Facebook despite police speaking to him.

Blaine Semple (33) of York Street in Derry admitted one charge harassment that occurred on dates between April 27 and June 16 this year.

The court heard that the injured party contacted police to say Semple was putting posts about her on Facebook despite police speaking to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that the messages had become increasingly 'threatening and abusive' because she had moved on after their relationship ended.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that the behaviour 'escalated' and her phone number was placed on social media.

A threat was made to put her address on social media which caused her distress, the court heard.

When questioned about the offences Semple said he wanted to scare her and said they were 'stupid text messages.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told police that because Facebook was a public forum he didn't think he 'was doing anything wrong.'

Semple accepted he had 'pushed it to the limit.'

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said this was a long term relationship.

He said Semple now 'acknowledged the full extent of his offending.'

The barrister said that he was instructed to apologise for his client's actions and said he felt he had done enough 'to spare him from prison.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad