PSNI appeal after electric bike stolen from Rosemount area of Derry

Police are investigating the theft of a distinctive electric bike in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bike was last seen on the Argyle Street area of the city and the theft occurred sometime between 10pm on Thursday July 31 and 11am on Friday, August 1.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “If you can assist with our enquires, please call 101 quoting reference number 585 01/08/25 or online via our website.

“Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”