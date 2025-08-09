PSNI appeal after electric bike stolen from Rosemount area of Derry
Police are investigating the theft of a distinctive electric bike in Derry.
The bike was last seen on the Argyle Street area of the city and the theft occurred sometime between 10pm on Thursday July 31 and 11am on Friday, August 1.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “If you can assist with our enquires, please call 101 quoting reference number 585 01/08/25 or online via our website.
“Alternatively you can contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”