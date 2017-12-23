PSNI appeal after money stolen from house

Detectives in Foyle are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Templegrove area.

Police said the incident was reported on Friday, December 22.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that sometime between 4.00pm and 8.30pm, entry was gained to the property and a sum of money stolen.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the past week to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1496 22/12/17 .

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”