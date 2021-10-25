PSNI appeal over elaborate hoax following Derry security alert at weekend

The PSNI have launched an appeal.

Residents were evacuated an area of Skeoge cordoned off after a report of a suspicious object being found in the Beraghvale area of the city’s outer limits.

PSNI Sergeant Galbraith confirmed police received the report on Saturday morning.

Those residents who were temporarily evacuated returned to their homes, and cordons were lifted on Saturday evening after an operation lasting several hours.

“Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared an elaborate hoax,” Sgt. Galbraith said.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 788 of 23/10/21.”