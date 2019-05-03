PSNI back anti-discrimination ‘We All Belong’ campaign

Local PSNI officers showed their support for the anti-racism campaign ‘We ALL Belong’ as they received framed pledges to be displayed over the stations.

This week Strand Road Police Station received copies of the We All Belong pledge which focuses on tackling prejudice and discrimination.

The A4 size pledges will be displayed through the stations in Derry and Strabane.

The pledge, which emphasises what each of us as an individual can do, reads: “I pledge to oppose discrimination in all its forms against all people regardless of background, identity or belief. I will challenge hate in all its forms as I believe every person and organisation can make a difference, I recognise that diversity and difference enriches us all. I pledge to promote equality for everyone in our City and District.”

Robin Young from the Foyle Racial Equality Forum and member of the We All Belong campaign presented Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter and Chief Inspector Alan Hutton with the A4 size framed pledges. Jonathan Hunter said: “We are delighted to receive these pledges. The message is clear and crucially important, we all have a role to play in ensuring Derry is an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone and by having these pledges on display it is reinforcing the importance of each individuals role in helping. I look forward to displaying them over our stations.”

The pledge has already been signed by Mayor John Boyle, Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and representatives fromSinn Fein, SDLP, DUP, UUP and independent councillors as well as members of Destined Disability Group, Rainbow Project, Foyle Pride, Cara-Friend, UNISON LGBT NI, Out North West, Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Housing Executive, Council for the Homeless NI and First Housing.

The pledge will continue to travel across the city and district in the coming weeks and months and any group that wishes to sign can contact: weallbelong@mwadvocate.com