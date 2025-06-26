PSNI car rear window smashed in as police attend call outs in Derry

The rear window of a PSNI vehicle has been smashed in as officers were attending a call out on Wednesday night last.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said that officers were leaving one call for service to attend another in the Cityside at the time of the attack.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: "The vehicle had masonry thrown at it by a group of individuals, which smashed the back window.

"It is completely unacceptable our officers, who are responding to calls for help, should be targeted in this way.

The damage caused to the vehicle.

"Fortunately, no officers were physically injured but, as a result of the damage caused, the vehicle is off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. While repair costs are necessary, this spend would be better served invested in other areas of policing.

"Attacks such as these are completely unacceptable, and should be condemned by all,” Chief Inspector Pearce added.