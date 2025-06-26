PSNI car rear window smashed in as police attend call outs in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The rear window of a PSNI vehicle has been smashed in as officers were attending a call out on Wednesday night last.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said that officers were leaving one call for service to attend another in the Cityside at the time of the attack.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: "The vehicle had masonry thrown at it by a group of individuals, which smashed the back window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is completely unacceptable our officers, who are responding to calls for help, should be targeted in this way.

The damage caused to the vehicle.placeholder image
The damage caused to the vehicle.

"Fortunately, no officers were physically injured but, as a result of the damage caused, the vehicle is off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. While repair costs are necessary, this spend would be better served invested in other areas of policing.

"Attacks such as these are completely unacceptable, and should be condemned by all,” Chief Inspector Pearce added.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice