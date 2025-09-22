PSNI carry out ‘extensive checks’ after receiving report of suspicious male in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:33 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 17:35 BST
The PSNI have said they conducted extensive checks after receiving a report of a suspicious male in Derry on Monday morning.

Police received the report of the man in the Glenshane Road area shortly before 11am.

"Officers attended and conducted extensive checks, with no further reports received in relation to this matter.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and police would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 428 22/09/25,” police said.

