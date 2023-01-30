PSNI engage with representatives over Para flag on Bloody Sunday weekend
The PSNI said it engaged with local representatives to try to have a Parachute Regiment flag removed from the edge of the Fountain Estate as the annual Bloody Sunday commemorations were taking place at the weekend.
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy described the flying of the flag as a calculated attempt to hurt the families of the 14 victims of the massacre on January 30, 1972.
A PSNI spokesperson stated: “We are aware of a flag being flown on the edge of the Fountain Estate near Bishop Street and are currently liaising with local representatives and making efforts to have this flag removed.”
Mr. Delargy said: “This is a deliberate attempt to hurt the Bloody Sunday families on the 51st anniversary.”
The police intervention occurred as the 51st anniversary Bloody Sunday commemorations were getting underway in the city over the weekend.
Fourteen innocent anti-internment demonstrators were shot dead by members of the Parachute Regiment at the end of January in 1972.