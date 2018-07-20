PSNI hunt Bogside petrol bomber

Police in Derry are making a fresh appeal for information in relation to an individual hurling a petrol bomb at a van in the Bogside in Derry last week.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

The PSNI described the attack as "shocking" and appealed to the local community for information.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30pm on July 12 on Lecky Road in and around the location of the Bogside Inn.

"We are appealing to any members of public with any information to phone 101 quoting reference number 964 of 13/07/18,2 said the PSNI.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."