PSNI investigating Derry 'homophobic hate incident'

The PSNI has launched an investigation into what they are describing as a "homophobic hate incident" in Derry earlier this week.

The police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident which occurred in the Ballymagroarty area of the city on Wednesday, October 24.

The incident occurred in Derry on Wednesday evening.

Constable Lynn said: “We received a report around 9.50am yesterday (Thursday, October 25) that sometime between 9.30 pm and 10.00pm on Wednesday night, a man out walking a dog in the Ringford Road area, near a local school, was shouted at by a group of youths who followed him up the road.

“At this time, we are treating this as a homophobic hate incident and our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing to anyone who was in the Ringfort Road area around this time and saw what happened or anyone who can help us identify those involved to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 301 of 25/10/2018."