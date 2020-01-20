PSNI issue urgent warning about mysterious individual posing as 'Inspector Kirk'

The PSNI has issued an urgent warning to the public about an individual posing as a person called 'Inspector Kirk'.

The warning was issued on behalf of the PSNI by ScamWiseNI on Monday afternoon.

The alarm was raised when a several people living in different parts of Northern Ireland reported receiving phone-calls from an individual claiming to be a PSNI Inspector Kirk or an officer from the PSNI Fraud Squad.

"The callers ask for money which, they'll collect in person or from a bank account, and PIN details," explained ScamWiseNI.

"Our colleagues in PSNI have assured us the calls are fake.

"A police officer will never call you asking for money or personal banking details.

"If you're concerned about a caller who claims to be from the police, call 101 and they will check it out."