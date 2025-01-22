PSNI launches fresh recruitment drive urging applications from under-represented communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI has launched a fresh recruitment drive with Jon Boutcher encouraging people from under-represented communities to join the force.

The Chief Constable said he wants the PSNI to be seen as an ‘employer of choice’ and be ‘representative of the community we serve’.

“It is an exciting career, where no two days are the same. With a starting salary of £34,000 on your appointment as a student officer, you will have the chance to learn and develop new skills as you progress through your career with access to a wide range of training opportunities you may never have thought possible.

“You will have the opportunity to attain and access qualifications, and you will be supported every step of the way.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

“There is no other job like it and we want people from all walks of life, from all communities, to join us.”

People from nationalist areas continue to be under-represented within the police force and while Mr. Boutcher did not mention any community specifically he said he wanted people from such communities to apply.

“We’ll be undertaking a range of outreach and engagement activities in the coming weeks to encourage people from all communities, particularly those currently under-represented within the Service, to apply for a career in policing.

“We must be reflective of the communities we serve if we want our communities to have confidence in us as a Police Service."

The application process for Student Officer Recruitment will close at 3pm on February 12. The Police Service will also launch its next Call Handler competition next week.

Policing Board Chair Mukesh Sharma said: “Being a police officer offers a wide, varied and challenging role and one that provides the reward of a professional career with the ability to make a positive difference to the safety of our community.

“Policing is a career that also offers new opportunities for learning, development, promotion and progression. As a Board we encourage people from all walks of life and community backgrounds to consider policing as a career of choice as we want policing to be reflective and representative of the diversity of the community it serves.”

The Minister said: “I am pleased to support the PSNI recruitment drive which has launched today. The need to recover policing numbers is widely accepted and this new recruitment campaign will help alleviate some of the short-term pressures being felt within its ranks.

“Following October monitoring, I prioritised additional funding to where I believed it would make the most impact. £36.7m was allocated to the PSNI to fully meet the pressures identified and to sustain and stabilise policing in this financial year and I will continue to seek the best possible financial package for justice in Northern Ireland."

Commenting on the advertising campaign the Minister said: “I hope the campaign will inspire those considering a job in policing to apply for the role. Policing is a career offering opportunities for all and I encourage anyone with an interest to apply.”

Ms. Long said the campaign for new student officers is part of a longer-term strategy to recover officer numbers to their former levels and provide stability for the PSNI going forward.