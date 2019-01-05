PSNI not looking for anyone else in connection with Derry stabbing incident

Police investigating the circumstances that resulted in a man being stabbed in Derry have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened.

The man is thought to have been stabbed in Foyle Street.

Foyle Street, Derry.

The man’s injuries are non-life threatening according to the police.

“Police can confirm that a man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital for treatment for a suspected stab wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“At this stage police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” said the PSNI.

Police cordoned off a section of the street.

It is believed that around 6:20pm the man was seen walking with a knife stuck into his abdomen before collapsing on the pavement.

Passersby comforted the man before paramedics arrived.

Sinn Fein councillor, Kevin Campbell said: “There has been a very serious incident in Foyle Street.

“It has been reported that a man has been stabbed in the stomach and has been taken to hospital.

“It is advisable to avoid this area and anyone with any information on the incident to bring it forward,” said Colr. Campbell.