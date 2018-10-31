PSNI officer in bizarre Chewbacca the Wookie mask video

A video of a PSNI officer wearing a Chewbacca the Wookie mask has caught the attention of people all over Northern Ireland.

The video, which was posted by PSNI Carrickfergus on Wednesday afternoon, sees a PSNI officer sitting at a computer desk in, presumably, a police station.

PSNI Constable, Chewbacca the Wookie.

The officer then turns around to face the camera and he is wearing a mask based on a character from Star Wars movie franchise called Chewbacca the Wookie.

"Officer Chewie has a few last minute words of Wookie wisdom for those heading out on the Trick or Treat tear tonight," wrote the PSNI on social media.



"Parents please tell your little ghouls and goblins that ringing the bell or knocking the door once is plenty, do not repeatedly knock someone’s door (even if it is in a sugar filled frenzy). It can be quite intimidating for the vulnerable



"Do not be tricking anyone or their house, no eggs, flour or stones.



"Having the police take you home early and confiscating your sweets (that’s a real power we have) won’t be your best Halloween ever



"If someone has savoury snacks instead of sweets, just say thanks, back in Sgt McIlroy’s Trick or treating days it was common to receive nuts or fruit instead of expensive sweets.



"Remember road safety, stick to footpaths! You may be dressed like a ghost but a car won’t go through you like in the movies.



"Remember, not everyone is dressing up for the occasion, that pack of zombies walking along the street or huddled in the park grunting, they are just teenagers.



"Have a horror filled Halloween."

The message was signed off by "Con B - NPT & Officer Chewbacca".